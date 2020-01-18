Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.18 Million

Brokerages expect Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) to report $32.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.79 million to $33.56 million. Getty Realty posted sales of $29.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full year sales of $127.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $120.33 million to $133.97 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $131.45 million, with estimates ranging from $128.66 million to $134.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $35.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.01 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 35.19%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GTY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in Getty Realty by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 23,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Getty Realty by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Getty Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 6 Meridian increased its position in Getty Realty by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 27,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Getty Realty by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GTY traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.52. The company had a trading volume of 104,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,404. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Getty Realty has a one year low of $28.93 and a one year high of $35.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.55%.

