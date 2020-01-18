Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth about $44,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,827,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 19.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 92.5% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 77.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Randall P. Breaux sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $107,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,597.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.80. 953,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,492. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.70. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $87.26 and a 52-week high of $115.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.7625 per share. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 53.70%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

