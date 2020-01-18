General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “General Finance Corporation provides mobile storage, liquid containment and modular space solutions. General Finance Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of General Finance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 9th.

General Finance stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.79. 9,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,900. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $329.92 million, a PE ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.60. General Finance has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $11.24.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $89.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.60 million. General Finance had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 12.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Finance will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Finance by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 8,199 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of General Finance in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of General Finance by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of General Finance by 1,027.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Finance by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,422,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. 23.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. Its portable storage products include storage containers used in classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation by road and rail.

