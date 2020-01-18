GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €29.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on G1A. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Warburg Research restated a sell rating and issued a target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €26.59 ($30.92).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR G1A traded up €0.15 ($0.17) on Thursday, hitting €29.00 ($33.72). 227,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €19.09 ($22.20) and a fifty-two week high of €30.32 ($35.26). The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion and a PE ratio of 52.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €29.41 and a 200-day moving average price of €26.25.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.