GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Now Covered by Analysts at Macquarie

Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of GDS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of GDS in a research note on Friday, November 15th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of GDS in a research note on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of GDS from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GDS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GDS presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.14.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,366,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,613. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.51. GDS has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $55.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.65 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $149.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GDS will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GDS during the third quarter worth $56,112,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GDS by 207.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,808,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,944,000 after buying an additional 1,220,022 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in GDS by 398.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 987,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after buying an additional 789,363 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in GDS by 71.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,467,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,798,000 after purchasing an additional 610,583 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in GDS during the second quarter worth $13,292,000. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

