Garner Asset Management Corp Has $2.63 Million Stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser comprises approximately 1.8% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,323,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,739,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,603,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $875,420,000 after purchasing an additional 271,189 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 6.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,289,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,984,000 after purchasing an additional 252,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY opened at $30.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. Weyerhaeuser Co has a twelve month low of $22.35 and a twelve month high of $31.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.76. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.65.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 115.25%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.44.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

