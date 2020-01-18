Garner Asset Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Garner Asset Management Corp lowered its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,966,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,118,000 after purchasing an additional 606,976 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 6.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,106,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,612,000 after purchasing an additional 559,607 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 53.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,587,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,894,000 after purchasing an additional 900,317 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 195.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,429,000 after purchasing an additional 868,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 97.1% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,184,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,137,000 after purchasing an additional 583,833 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $56.57 on Friday. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a one year low of $49.82 and a one year high of $67.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.75.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TAP shares. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. MKM Partners set a $63.00 price objective on Molson Coors Brewing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup set a $60.00 price objective on Molson Coors Brewing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Molson Coors Brewing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.64.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

