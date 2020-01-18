Garner Asset Management Corp Acquires 13 Shares of Seaboard Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Seaboard Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Seaboard by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Seaboard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN SEB opened at $4,235.00 on Friday. Seaboard Corp has a 12 month low of $3,538.00 and a 12 month high of $4,743.71.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($6.00) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corporation operates as a diverse agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. The company's Pork division produces and sells fresh pork products, such as loins, tenderloins, and ribs, as well as frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, distributors, and retail outlets.

