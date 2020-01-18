Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Galaxy Gaming stock opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.87 million, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.53. Galaxy Gaming has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $2.25.

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.37 million during the quarter. Galaxy Gaming had a net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 24.19%.

In other Galaxy Gaming news, Director Michael Gavin Isaacs purchased 15,000 shares of Galaxy Gaming stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $26,550.00. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $91,300. Company insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Galaxy Gaming Company Profile

Galaxy Gaming, Inc, a gaming company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, acquires, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering schemes added to public domain games, such as poker, baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own unique set of rules and strategies.

