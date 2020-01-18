Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on FULC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FULC. TRV GP Iii LLC purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $39,589,000. TRV GP IV LLC purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $15,559,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $2,065,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULC traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,635. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.15. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $22.96.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.35). As a group, analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that are developing for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-HbF, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia.

