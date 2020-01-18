FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Stock Price Up 7.1%

FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s stock price rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.42 and last traded at $2.40, approximately 24,029,664 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 37,332,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

FCEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $0.50 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $402.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.62.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TSP Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,029,000. F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 1,562.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 651,090 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 611,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. 4.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

