Freyrchain (FREC) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Freyrchain (CURRENCY:FREC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. Freyrchain has a market cap of $179,025.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Freyrchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Freyrchain has traded 383% higher against the dollar. One Freyrchain token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Coinnest and CoinEgg.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $257.07 or 0.02880158 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011219 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00204272 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000703 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00030501 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00137025 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Freyrchain

Freyrchain’s genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Freyrchain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Freyrchain’s official message board is medium.com/@freyrchain . The Reddit community for Freyrchain is /r/Freyrchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Freyrchain’s official Twitter account is @freyrchain . Freyrchain’s official website is www.freyrchain.org

Freyrchain Token Trading

Freyrchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, HitBTC and Coinnest. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freyrchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Freyrchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Freyrchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

