Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

FRPT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Freshpet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Freshpet from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Freshpet in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Freshpet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Freshpet from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Freshpet stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.08. 304,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,192. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -440.53 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.57. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $34.16 and a 1 year high of $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $65.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.37 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Freshpet will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $215,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 4,966 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $270,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 86,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,719,863.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,139 shares of company stock valued at $1,439,772 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,288,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,147,000 after purchasing an additional 372,151 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,045,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,101,000 after purchasing an additional 224,411 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 254.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 887,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,396,000 after purchasing an additional 637,442 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,208,000 after purchasing an additional 22,485 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,237,000 after purchasing an additional 16,310 shares during the period.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

