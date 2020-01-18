Fountain Hits Market Capitalization of $1.17 Million (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One Fountain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0132 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges including CoinTiger and CoinBene. In the last week, Fountain has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. Fountain has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $72,241.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fountain alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.06 or 0.03247772 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011182 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00203369 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00030341 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00131998 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Fountain Profile

Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 tokens. The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub . Fountain’s official website is fountainhub.com

Buying and Selling Fountain

Fountain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fountain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fountain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fountain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.