Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lowered its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 375,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75,234 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $24,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,542,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,365,000 after buying an additional 971,613 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter valued at $32,493,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 65.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,095,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,906,000 after acquiring an additional 433,998 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 125.0% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 572,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,748,000 after acquiring an additional 317,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 124.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 480,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,467,000 after acquiring an additional 266,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David Randich sold 11,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $725,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Danny Luburic sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total transaction of $458,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,762 shares of company stock valued at $16,496,720 in the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FBHS shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.91.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $69.41 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a twelve month low of $40.61 and a twelve month high of $70.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.35%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

