Fortuna Price Up 19.8% Over Last Week (FOTA)

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 18th. Fortuna has a market cap of $318,864.00 and $7,998.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fortuna has traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fortuna token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, TOPBTC, FCoin and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fortuna alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011221 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $249.46 or 0.02797343 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00200762 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00030724 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00135881 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Fortuna Profile

Fortuna was first traded on January 27th, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain . Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fortuna’s official website is www.fota.io . The official message board for Fortuna is medium.com/@Fota

Buying and Selling Fortuna

Fortuna can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDAX, FCoin, TOPBTC, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fortuna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fortuna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fortuna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fortuna and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.