Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

FRTA has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Forterra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forterra from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Forterra from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forterra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Forterra in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.21.

Get Forterra alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FRTA traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.22. The stock had a trading volume of 430,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,958. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average is $8.43. The company has a market cap of $909.39 million, a P/E ratio of -32.32 and a beta of 2.39. Forterra has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $14.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $464.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.68 million. Forterra had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Forterra will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRTA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Forterra by 1.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Forterra by 4.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 8,466 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Forterra by 29.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Forterra in the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Forterra by 19.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 993,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 159,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.