Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.27

Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.27 and traded as high as $19.57. Fly Leasing shares last traded at $19.48, with a volume of 3,512 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fly Leasing from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut Fly Leasing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $593.56 million, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.27.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.02. Fly Leasing had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Fly Leasing’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fly Leasing Ltd will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLY. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fly Leasing by 523.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 742,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,225,000 after acquiring an additional 623,322 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 17.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,085,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,310,000 after purchasing an additional 309,922 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Fly Leasing in the third quarter valued at $4,722,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 139.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 286,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 166,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 74.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 254,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 108,664 shares in the last quarter. 43.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fly Leasing Company Profile (NYSE:FLY)

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

