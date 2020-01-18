Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.27

Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.27 and traded as high as $19.57. Fly Leasing shares last traded at $19.48, with a volume of 3,512 shares traded.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fly Leasing from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut Fly Leasing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.13.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $593.56 million, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.27.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLY. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fly Leasing by 523.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 742,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,225,000 after acquiring an additional 623,322 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 17.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,085,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,310,000 after purchasing an additional 309,922 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Fly Leasing in the third quarter valued at $4,722,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 139.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 286,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 166,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 74.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 254,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 108,664 shares in the last quarter. 43.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Fly Leasing Company Profile (NYSE:FLY)
Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.
Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?
Receive News & Ratings for Fly Leasing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fly Leasing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.