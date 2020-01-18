Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 15,171,062 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 757% from the previous session’s volume of 1,769,356 shares.The stock last traded at $3.08 and had previously closed at $2.19.

FLNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fluent in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fluent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.58.

Get Fluent alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $226.59 million, a P/E ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.06.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). Fluent had a positive return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $64.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.60 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fluent Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ryan Schulke acquired 16,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $27,917.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,216,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,267,801.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander Mandel purchased 17,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $35,817.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,817.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 84,033 shares of company stock valued at $165,078 over the last ninety days. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fluent in the second quarter worth $59,000. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in Fluent in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluent in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluent in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fluent in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. 32.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.