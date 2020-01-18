First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF) Shares Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF) by 586.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 15.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 51.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:FPF opened at $24.16 on Friday. First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd has a 52 week low of $20.63 and a 52 week high of $24.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.52.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd Company Profile

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

