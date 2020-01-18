First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned First of Long Island an industry rank of 176 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FLIC shares. BidaskClub downgraded First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

In other First of Long Island news, CEO Michael N. Vittorio sold 3,000 shares of First of Long Island stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,965.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Mark D. Curtis sold 5,000 shares of First of Long Island stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,828.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in First of Long Island by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First of Long Island during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLIC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.88. The stock had a trading volume of 38,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $659.21 million, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.04. First of Long Island has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $25.53.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $27.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.79 million. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 28.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First of Long Island will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is 44.17%.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

