First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

FMBI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised First Midwest Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised First Midwest Bancorp from an equal rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. First Midwest Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.67.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

Shares of FMBI stock opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. First Midwest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.29 and a twelve month high of $23.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.29.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $193.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 145,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 19,643 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 361,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after buying an additional 17,635 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 96,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 29,018 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,789,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,819,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,822,000 after buying an additional 206,954 shares during the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.