First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Majestic Silver Corp. is engaged in the production, development, exploration, and acquisition of silver mines in Mexico. First Majestic Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered First Majestic Silver from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Majestic Silver presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.57.

NYSE AG opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.14 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.69. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $97.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.54 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 48.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,954,066 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,477,000 after purchasing an additional 680,590 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver during the second quarter worth $1,766,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 3.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,280,691 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,770,000 after buying an additional 191,881 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 175.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,440 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 177,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,299,575 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,010,000 after purchasing an additional 149,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

