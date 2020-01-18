First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Rating Increased to Outperform at Hovde Group

Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Hovde Group currently has $29.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on INBK. Craig Hallum started coverage on First Internet Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised First Internet Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.33.

Shares of INBK stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,200. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.87. The company has a market capitalization of $233.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.61. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $25.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 14.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 9.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

