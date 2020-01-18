Fire Lotto Trading 0.5% Higher This Week (FLOT)

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded 33% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 18th. Fire Lotto has a total market capitalization of $150,669.00 and $105.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fire Lotto has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Fire Lotto token can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, Crex24 and TOPBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fire Lotto Profile

Fire Lotto is a token. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery . The official website for Fire Lotto is firelotto.io . The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here

Fire Lotto Token Trading

Fire Lotto can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Crex24, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fire Lotto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fire Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

