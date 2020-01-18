Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Barclays

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FIS. UBS Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson lowered Fidelity National Information Servcs from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.95.

Shares of FIS stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $147.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,715,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,235,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a twelve month low of $103.41 and a twelve month high of $147.31. The company has a market capitalization of $90.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.18.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.77%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $107,094.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,091.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 7,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $985,635.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,590 shares of company stock valued at $8,028,304. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $703,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 60,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,997,000 after acquiring an additional 9,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

