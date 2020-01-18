FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

FGEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered FibroGen from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised FibroGen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. FibroGen currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.80.

FGEN stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.35. 835,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.57. FibroGen has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $61.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.06 and a beta of 1.86.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.02. FibroGen had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $33.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. FibroGen’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FibroGen will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $241,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 138,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,942,801.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,632,226. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in FibroGen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,277,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,780,000 after purchasing an additional 56,378 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FibroGen by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,233,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,613,000 after purchasing an additional 60,249 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. increased its holdings in FibroGen by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 2,724,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,094,000 after purchasing an additional 721,232 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FibroGen by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,806,000 after purchasing an additional 784,421 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in FibroGen by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 995,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,957,000 after purchasing an additional 57,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

