Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ferrari N.V. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling sports cars. Its products include sports car models consists of 458 Italia, 488 GTB, 458 Spider, 488 Spider, F12 Berlinetta, 458 Speciale and 458 Speciale A as well as two grand tourer (GT) cars: California T and FF. The Company also produces a limited edition supercar, LaFerrari and limited series and one-off cars. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Americas, Greater China and Rest of Asia-Pacific region. Ferrari N.V. is headquartered in Maranello, Italy. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RACE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Ferrari to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $182.72.

Shares of NYSE:RACE traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $173.94. The company had a trading volume of 189,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,646. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.68 and its 200 day moving average is $161.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $108.84 and a twelve month high of $175.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 4.23.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $915.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.08 million. Ferrari had a return on equity of 51.17% and a net margin of 19.67%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.04% of the company’s stock.

