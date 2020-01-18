FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $169.13.

Several brokerages recently commented on FDX. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on FedEx from $189.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Argus lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective (down previously from $175.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,120.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $151.75 per share, with a total value of $758,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,555,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 225 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.98. 1,846,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,636,991. The firm has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. FedEx has a 52-week low of $137.78 and a 52-week high of $199.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.58.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

