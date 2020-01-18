FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $169.13.
Several brokerages recently commented on FDX. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on FedEx from $189.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Argus lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective (down previously from $175.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.
In other news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,120.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $151.75 per share, with a total value of $758,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,555,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.98. 1,846,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,636,991. The firm has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. FedEx has a 52-week low of $137.78 and a 52-week high of $199.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.58.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.75%.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.
