Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Issues Earnings Results

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $36.80. 12,777,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,862,442. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.25. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $28.38 and a fifty-two week high of $37.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

FAST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.78.

In other Fastenal news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $3,700,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,225,178. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $612,808.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,456 shares in the company, valued at $715,397.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,620 shares of company stock worth $5,230,409 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

