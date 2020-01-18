Fast Access Blockchain (FAB) Market Cap Hits $1.11 Million

Fast Access Blockchain (CURRENCY:FAB) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Over the last seven days, Fast Access Blockchain has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Fast Access Blockchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0393 or 0.00000442 BTC on popular exchanges including FCoin and CoinBene. Fast Access Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $252.00 worth of Fast Access Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011246 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $248.41 or 0.02791203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00200769 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00030529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00134914 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Fast Access Blockchain

Fast Access Blockchain's total supply is 40,663,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,320,115 coins. Fast Access Blockchain's official message board is medium.com/fast-access-blockchain . Fast Access Blockchain's official Twitter account is @

The official website for Fast Access Blockchain is fabcoin.co

Buying and Selling Fast Access Blockchain

Fast Access Blockchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fast Access Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fast Access Blockchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fast Access Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

