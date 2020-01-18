Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Trading Up 6.6%

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) traded up 6.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.53 and last traded at $12.29, 4,964,088 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 46% from the average session volume of 3,396,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.53.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FTCH shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.40 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Farfetch from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 2.61.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 35.84% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 7,657.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Farfetch by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Farfetch in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Farfetch by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,169 shares during the period. 63.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

