Factom (FCT) Market Cap Reaches $18.03 Million

Factom (CURRENCY:FCT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Factom has a market cap of $18.03 million and $1.23 million worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Factom has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Factom coin can currently be bought for about $2.04 or 0.00022919 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, Upbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Factom alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011188 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.66 or 0.02804300 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00200881 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00030551 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00134617 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Factom Coin Profile

Factom was first traded on October 5th, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 8,833,780 coins. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Factom’s official website is factom.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Buying and Selling Factom

Factom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Bit-Z, Poloniex, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Factom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Factom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Factom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Factom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.