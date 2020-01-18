Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH reduced its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 76.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,245 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 122,518 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 0.8% of Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners grew its stake in Facebook by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $222.14. The company had a trading volume of 15,212,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,376,408. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.00. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.52 and a 1-year high of $222.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market cap of $633.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FB. Rosenblatt Securities set a $242.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on Facebook from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.37.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $57,683.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,065.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $224,991.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,862.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,220,900 shares of company stock valued at $231,834,951. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

