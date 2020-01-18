Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Receives $77.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.76.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.56. The stock had a trading volume of 18,141,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,860,840. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.66. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $66.31 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 127,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,875,000 after acquiring an additional 10,338 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 23,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 14,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 141,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,896,000 after acquiring an additional 31,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.