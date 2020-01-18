Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.50 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Extreme Networks, Inc. is a leading provider of a next generation of switching solutions that meet the increasing needs of enterprise local area networks internet service providers and content providers. The key advantages of its Layer 3 switching solutions are increased performance, the ability to easily grow in size as customer needs change, flexible allocation of network resources, ease of use and lower cost of ownership. These advantages are obtained through the use of custom semiconductors, known as ASICs, in its products and through hardware and software designs. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.75.

EXTR stock remained flat at $$7.92 during midday trading on Wednesday. 968,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,408. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Extreme Networks has a 12-month low of $5.37 and a 12-month high of $8.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.15. The firm has a market cap of $962.81 million, a PE ratio of 60.92 and a beta of 1.67.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $255.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 450,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 244,146 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 92,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 18,557 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 349,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 132,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 19,769 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

