Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Extreme Networks, Inc. is a leading provider of a next generation of switching solutions that meet the increasing needs of enterprise local area networks internet service providers and content providers. The key advantages of its Layer 3 switching solutions are increased performance, the ability to easily grow in size as customer needs change, flexible allocation of network resources, ease of use and lower cost of ownership. These advantages are obtained through the use of custom semiconductors, known as ASICs, in its products and through hardware and software designs. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EXTR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

EXTR stock remained flat at $$7.92 during trading on Friday. 974,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,408. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.15. Extreme Networks has a one year low of $5.37 and a one year high of $8.59. The stock has a market cap of $962.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.92 and a beta of 1.67.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $255.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Extreme Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $873,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 246,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 118.1% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 450,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 244,146 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 233.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,847,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

