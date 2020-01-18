Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.78-0.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.94. Expeditors International of Washington also updated its Q4 2019

Pre-Market guidance to 0.78-0.81 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXPD. Barclays downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.40.

EXPD stock opened at $76.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.92. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $67.03 and a one year high of $81.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Philip M. Coughlin sold 185,686 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $14,249,543.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,364 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $1,322,268.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

