Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EXEL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exelixis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelixis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Sunday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.91.

Exelixis stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,525,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,969,541. Exelixis has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.63.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $271.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.17 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 64.05% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $471,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 286,956 shares of company stock worth $5,040,078. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 182.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 113,733 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 9.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,429,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,912,000 after purchasing an additional 29,045 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis during the second quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 194.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 156,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 103,477 shares during the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

