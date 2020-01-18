Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) CFO Sells $265,062.50 in Stock

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) CFO Patrick Brickley sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $265,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of EVBG stock opened at $88.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.68 and a beta of 0.95. Everbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $54.62 and a twelve month high of $104.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.50.
Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 26.35% and a negative net margin of 26.36%. The firm had revenue of $52.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Everbridge Inc will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVBG. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Everbridge from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.58.
Everbridge Company Profile
Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.
