Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) CFO Sells $265,062.50 in Stock

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) CFO Patrick Brickley sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $265,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $88.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.68 and a beta of 0.95. Everbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $54.62 and a twelve month high of $104.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.50.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 26.35% and a negative net margin of 26.36%. The firm had revenue of $52.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Everbridge Inc will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after buying an additional 37,409 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 41,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 18,580 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 393.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 29,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVBG. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Everbridge from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.58.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.