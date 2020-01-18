EtherGem Hits Market Capitalization of $72,900.00 (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. During the last seven days, EtherGem has traded 24.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EtherGem coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EtherGem has a total market cap of $72,900.00 and $7,749.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $295.71 or 0.03297710 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011160 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00203205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030621 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00132557 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About EtherGem

EtherGem’s total supply is 19,483,114 coins. The official website for EtherGem is egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN . The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io

Buying and Selling EtherGem

EtherGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

