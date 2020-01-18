Ethereum Cash Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (ECASH)

Ethereum Cash (CURRENCY:ECASH) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. In the last week, Ethereum Cash has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Cash has a total market cap of $50,222.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Ethereum Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Cash token can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ethereum Cash alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011226 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.71 or 0.02815403 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00200575 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00030571 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00136062 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Ethereum Cash Profile

Ethereum Cash’s launch date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Cash’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,100,000 tokens. The official website for Ethereum Cash is www.ethereumcash.technology . Ethereum Cash’s official Twitter account is @EthereumCash_

Buying and Selling Ethereum Cash

Ethereum Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.