Ether Zero Price Down 14% Over Last 7 Days (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 18th. In the last week, Ether Zero has traded 14% lower against the dollar. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and $150,266.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EXX, DigiFinex, Hotbit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $175.07 or 0.01969496 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00097988 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 209,353,987 coins and its circulating supply is 167,324,574 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org

Ether Zero Coin Trading

Ether Zero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, EXX, Hotbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

