Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) PT Lowered to $17.00

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.36.

ETH stock opened at $17.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $23.11. The firm has a market cap of $476.49 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.91.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $173.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

