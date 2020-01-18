Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) Price Target Raised to C$0.40

Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.35 to C$0.40 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$0.65 target price on shares of Essential Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Essential Energy Services stock opened at C$0.40 on Tuesday. Essential Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$0.25 and a 52 week high of C$0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The stock has a market cap of $53.91 million and a P/E ratio of -4.71.

Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$39.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$40.65 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Essential Energy Services will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Essential Energy Services

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies primarily in western Canada. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion, and production and workover services through its fleet of coil tubing rigs, fluid and nitrogen pumpers, and ancillary equipment.

