Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $58.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a private mortgage insurance company. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, such as regulated depository institutions, mortgage banks, credit unions, and other lenders. Essent Group Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get Essent Group alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Essent Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

Shares of NYSE ESNT traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,021. Essent Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $55.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.11. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.58% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $226.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 40,887 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $2,250,829.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,049,999.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $388,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,741 shares in the company, valued at $10,356,570.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,149 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,379. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Essent Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Essent Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the third quarter worth $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 23.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the second quarter worth $87,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essent Group (ESNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.