Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. FBN Securities lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Equinix to $610.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $574.56.

EQIX traded down $7.12 on Thursday, reaching $588.00. The stock had a trading volume of 793,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,345. Equinix has a 12-month low of $357.35 and a 12-month high of $609.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $573.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $553.12. The company has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.66.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($3.55). Equinix had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Equinix will post 20.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,562 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.53, for a total transaction of $3,295,651.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,076,204.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.29, for a total transaction of $111,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,998 shares of company stock worth $10,621,400 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 17,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,209,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

