EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,600 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,951 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in EOG Resources by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,491 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in EOG Resources by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 14,757 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 25.6% in the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.31. 4,542,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,506,938. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.01. EOG Resources Inc has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $107.89. The company has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EOG. Citigroup dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Howard Weil began coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Johnson Rice raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.63.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

