EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 894 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 147.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2,674.1% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources stock opened at $85.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. EOG Resources Inc has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $107.89.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13. EOG Resources had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

EOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Johnson Rice raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.63.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

