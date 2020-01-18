Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Given New $129.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $128.00 to $129.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ETR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Entergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.91.

ETR traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,054,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,344. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.15. Entergy has a 52 week low of $85.41 and a 52 week high of $126.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Entergy will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Entergy by 14.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Entergy by 4.1% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Entergy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 1.7% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Entergy by 3.6% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

